Police investigate shooting in the Town of Beloit

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 8:05 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
TOWN OF BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are asking the public to avoid the area while they investigate a shooting Thursday evening in the Town of Beloit’s west side.

The City of Beloit Police Department reported around 7:30 p.m. that its officers are assisting with an investigation on the 1900 block of Porter Avenue.

Officials ask the public to stay away from the area so authorities can do their investigation.

NBC15 will update this story as details develop.

We are assisting with a shooting investigation in the 1900 block of Porter Avenue in the Town of Beloit. Please avoid the area at this time so all authorities can investigate. Thank you!

Posted by City of Beloit Police Department on Thursday, December 9, 2021

