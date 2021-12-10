Advertisement

Residents rush to move belongings out of dangerous Waukesha condo

(Will Thomas)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Residents of a Waukesha condominium that could collapse are rushing to move their belongings out.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that residents of the six-story, 48-unit Horizon West Condominiums were being allowed inside in four-hour shifts to move their belongings out. Only seven people can help per unit.

The Salvation Army has been providing some rooms but residents say they’re unsure where they’ll go next or whether insurance will cover their living expenses.

Police and firefighters cleared the building on Dec. 2 after an engineering report found its structural columns were compromised, echoing the condo collapse in Surfside, Florida, in June.

Nearly 100 people died when that condo collapsed.

