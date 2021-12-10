Advertisement

Survey finds Wisconsin dogs are third most overweight in US

SURVEY: Dogs in Wisconsin are about 16 lbs. overweight on average
Two puppies up for adoption at the Dane County Humane Society
Two puppies up for adoption at the Dane County Humane Society
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Based on a survey of over two thousand pet owners across the United States, OneVet found that Wisconsin ranked third in the nation for having the most overweight dogs.

Topped on the list only by Pennsylvania and Virginia, Wisconsin dogs are 16.38 pounds overweight on average, just barely missing the mark of Virginia’s second place 16.67 pound average.

The survey also found that Wisconsin was ranked first for most obese male dogs.

OneVet based their study by comparing survey respondent’s dogs weight to the American Kennel Club weight averages for the specified breed. The survey results also unveiled the breeds most likely to be obese.

Sometimes a few pounds isn’t too much to worry about, said OneVet, but it can often cause health problems for your pup. They recommend frequently monitoring your dogs weight, avoiding too much food or too many treats, and exercising your dog often.

