US Supreme Court won’t end Wisconsin redistricting lawsuit

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a lawsuit from Wisconsin Republicans seeking to kill a redistricting case brought by Democrats, keeping hope alive for liberals that they can seek to block GOP-drawn maps through the federal courts.

The nation’s highest court on Monday denied hearing the lawsuit filed by Republican state lawmakers. They wanted the Supreme Court to dismiss the Democrats’ case, which attempts to have federal courts draw the state’s political boundary lines.

The decision means that liberals will still have a chance to fight for the maps they want in federal court after the conservative-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court issues its ruling, likely early next year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.