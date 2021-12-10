Wausau school district says snow days might be a thing of the past

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau School District will be replacing snow days with virtual learning days. The district said it has a variety of benefits.

It allows teachers to stay on track with the curriculum and keeps students connected and engaged with learning. Stevens Point followed a similar plan last school year and got a lot of feedback from parents that there is a downside.

“Last year we only did e-learning days and there is a lot of benefits to that. However, we also learned that our community and students and parents really did sort of miss that traditional good old-fashioned snow day,” said Sarah O’Donnell, Director of Communications at Stevens Point School District.

The district listened to the feedback and will have a mixture of both e-learning and snow days this year. O’Donnell says the superintendent will make that call.

Wausau School district will be sticking fully to virtual learning days as long as they can predict the closure far enough in advance.

Bob Tess, the Chief Finance and Business Services Officer at Wausau School District said they almost always make a decision the night before so parents can plan. It also allows for students to bring devices home and talk with their teachers about what is expected for the next day.

Tess said even with the virtual days he thinks they’ll still have built-in time to do those fun snow day traditions.

“There is sometime hopefully built in where you can get out in the snow and play and help mom and dad shovel the driveway or whatever you have to do… or sled down a hill. Hopefully, there is enough of that that still can happen even with a virtual learning day,” said Tess.

And maybe the silver lining for the students, it ensures they don’t have to make up school time in the summer.

