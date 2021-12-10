WisDOT urges extreme caution driving with winter weather

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is asking that drivers stay prepared and aware for the winter storm weather predicted over the weekend.

The winter storm system is moving through Wisconsin from Friday to Saturday. WisDOT said that road conditions may vary significantly depending on location and that drivers should exercise caution when going out on the roads.

To minimize risk to yourself and other the DOT recommends:

Preparation before traveling

Know current road conditions. These may be accessed by checking 511wi.gov and the 511 Twitter . There is also a 511 app to check road conditions while you’re out.

Brush and scrape snow and ice from your vehicle before leaving.

Make sure your gas tank and windshield washer fluid is full.

Keep others updated on your travel plans

Precautions while driving

Increase your following distance so you have time to stop

Turn on your headlights in snowy and icy conditions

Be aware of snowplows and other emergency vehicles

Be cautions on bridges, overpasses and entrance/exit ramps as they can become icy faster than the roads

In the case of a crash or if you slide off the road, stay in your car, turn on your hazards and dial 911.

WisDOT also said that snowplow crews and emergency responders are preparing for potentially hazardous road conditions over the weekend.

Download the NBC15 First Alert Weather App to stay up to date on storms in your area.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.