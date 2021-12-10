Advertisement

WisDOT urges extreme caution driving with winter weather

By Gillian Rawling
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is asking that drivers stay prepared and aware for the winter storm weather predicted over the weekend.

The winter storm system is moving through Wisconsin from Friday to Saturday. WisDOT said that road conditions may vary significantly depending on location and that drivers should exercise caution when going out on the roads.

To minimize risk to yourself and other the DOT recommends:

Preparation before traveling

  • Know current road conditions. These may be accessed by checking 511wi.gov and the 511 Twitter. There is also a 511 app to check road conditions while you’re out.
  • Brush and scrape snow and ice from your vehicle before leaving.
  • Make sure your gas tank and windshield washer fluid is full.
  • Keep others updated on your travel plans

Precautions while driving

  • Increase your following distance so you have time to stop
  • Turn on your headlights in snowy and icy conditions
  • Be aware of snowplows and other emergency vehicles
  • Be cautions on bridges, overpasses and entrance/exit ramps as they can become icy faster than the roads
  • In the case of a crash or if you slide off the road, stay in your car, turn on your hazards and dial 911.

WisDOT also said that snowplow crews and emergency responders are preparing for potentially hazardous road conditions over the weekend.

Download the NBC15 First Alert Weather App to stay up to date on storms in your area.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 Omicron Variant
First Case of Omicron found in Wisconsin; Gov. Evers urges vaccination
Doctors still recommend COVID-19 boosters while omicron variant poses many questions
Wisconsin wedding linked to 5 cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant in California
Verona girls basketball scores nearly triple-digit win, 106-11
15 Days to the 25th
15 days to the 25th
The Madison Police Dept. released this surveillance image asking the public if they recognize...
Police: Suspect turns himself in after alleged theft at Madison grocery store

Latest News

UW Health presents gift-giving safety reminders
EMS workers rescued a Tennessee woman from her overturned mobile home after a violent tornado...
DCC: Severe weather, tornadoes level buildings, leave destruction in states
Damage at a candle factory in Mayfield, Ky.
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives update on possible deadly tornado damage in western, Ky.
Snow plows keep busy Saturday morning in Sauk County.
Crews keep busy across south central Wisconsin clearing snow
One student confirmed dead following late night storms
Western Kentucky student confirmed dead in early morning storms