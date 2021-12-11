Advertisement

Company fined after exposing Montana workers to arsenic

Plants from the Illinois-based U.S. Minerals, including one in Wisconsin, will be under increased federal oversight under a plea deal.
(wwbt/nbc12)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — A company that turned mining waste into roofing materials in Montana was fined and ordered to conduct medical monitoring after pleading guilty to exposing its employees to arsenic.

Tinley Park, Illinois-based U.S. Minerals was sentenced to five years probation and ordered to pay a $393,200 fine during a Friday hearing before U.S. Judge Dana Christensen in Butte.

The company pleaded guilty to negligent endangerment, a misdemeanor violation of the federal Clean Air Act.

Prosecutors say U.S. Minerals poisoned its workers by exposing them to arsenic despite repeated warnings from regulators.

Plants in Illinois, Wisconsin, Kansas, Texas and Louisiana will be under increased federal oversight under a plea deal.

The Madison Police Dept. released this surveillance image asking the public if they recognize...
Police: Suspect turns himself in after alleged theft at Madison grocery store

