Crews keep busy across south central Wisconsin clearing snow

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Amid the first snow storm of the season, road crews are keeping busy Saturday morning around south central Wisconsin.

In Baraboo, roads were covered in heavy wet snow and slush. Sauk County Dispatch said things had been going well around 6 a.m. in terms of crashes, but there were a few instances of cars slipping off the roadway into ditches during the overnight hours.

Andrew Beckett of Ready Wisconsin asked drivers to be mindful of first responders out on the roads.

“From the police and fire who might be working assistance efforts for people who are stuck, down to the snow plow drivers who are out there making sure roads get clear as quick as possible,” said Beckett. “Really being out, especially during the heaviest parts of the weather event put all those people at risk potentially from people who don’t necessarily need to be on the roads.”

Most of south central Wisconsin was labeled as having slippery roads in the early hours, according to 511 Wisconsin.

In Dane County, dispatch noted that they have had plows ready since 3:30 a.m. to go and were waiting for the wet roadways to turn more icy.

Snow plows are busy in Sauk County as Mother Nature lays a thick, wet snow on the roadways. I am reporting live in Baraboo and throughout the south central WI region. https://t.co/RWUzJt3gZn @nbc15_madison pic.twitter.com/EuUfqS5aL3 — Elizabeth Wadas TV (@ElizabethWadas) December 11, 2021

Thirty-two trucks will plow and apply salt to City of Madison routes, as needed. The Streets Division reports roads are slippery and advised drivers to use caution when traveling, as there could be some slick patches caused by the light wintry mix.

The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office noted roads there are slippery and slushy, with snow continuing into the later morning hours.

The county’s Highway Department is working on the roads and the sheriff’s office urged drivers to give them room to work. Motorists should move over if they see a deputy, safety vehicle or tow truck on the side of the road.

As I'm sure many of you are aware, the winter weather we were told about has arrived. The roads right now are slippery,... Posted by Green Lake County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, December 11, 2021

The Cross Plains Police Department asked motorists to provide more space between themselves and other vehicles, as well as to slow down, due to snow covered roads in the area.

**Snow Covered Roads** After a night of rain, thunder, and lightning; we are blessed this morning with snow on roadways. Be sure to allow greater distance between vehicles and slow down. Be safe. Be well. Posted by Cross Plains Police Department on Saturday, December 11, 2021

Apart from official roads crews, Beckett shared actions Wisconsin residents can take that would be helpful once the snow stops falling.

“You know it’s not just getting the snow off your driveway or walkway, but also making sure that any vents on your home are cleared of snow and ice,” Beckett said. “If you have a fire hydrant on your property or adjacent to it, making sure its clear three feet on all sides so if there were to be a fire, fire crews can get to that hydrant as quickly as possible without having to dig out.”

NBC15 meteorologists have continued a First Alert Weather Day through noon Saturday as travel conditions to the north will be problematic.

