Advertisement

Green Bay Packers will not need Lambeau Field shovelers

Packers fans shovel Lambeau Field in 2019 (WBAY file photo)
Packers fans shovel Lambeau Field in 2019 (WBAY file photo)(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - UPDATE 12/11:

The Green Bay Packers say they will not need help shoveling Lambeau Field ahead of Sunday night’s game against the Chicago Bears.

“The overnight rain washed away the snow that had accumulated and any cleanup from additional snowfall today will be handled by internal staff,” reads a statement from the team.

Kickoff Sunday is 7:20 p.m.

While football is often thought of as a fall sport, the Green Bay Packers have a winter tradition: Shoveling snow from Lambeau Field.

The Packers say there is a “slight chance” they’ll need help shoveling the stands so they’re cleared for Sunday’s home game.

The Packers will make an announcement Saturday morning on its social media platforms, such as Facebook or Twitter, if shovelers are needed. If so, the shoveling will commence at 2 o’clock Saturday afternoon.

The team is looking for -- again, if needed -- “spirited, hearty shovelers” who are at least 16 years old. You should report to the Fleet Farm Gate on the west side of the stadium. You’ll be paid $13 an hour, with immediate payment when you leave. The Packers will provide the shovels.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 Omicron Variant
First Case of Omicron found in Wisconsin; Gov. Evers urges vaccination
Doctors still recommend COVID-19 boosters while omicron variant poses many questions
Wisconsin wedding linked to 5 cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant in California
Verona girls basketball scores nearly triple-digit win, 106-11
15 Days to the 25th
15 days to the 25th
The Madison Police Dept. released this surveillance image asking the public if they recognize...
Police: Suspect turns himself in after alleged theft at Madison grocery store

Latest News

UW Health presents gift-giving safety reminders
EMS workers rescued a Tennessee woman from her overturned mobile home after a violent tornado...
DCC: Severe weather, tornadoes level buildings, leave destruction in states
Damage at a candle factory in Mayfield, Ky.
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives update on possible deadly tornado damage in western, Ky.
Snow plows keep busy Saturday morning in Sauk County.
Crews keep busy across south central Wisconsin clearing snow
One student confirmed dead following late night storms
Western Kentucky student confirmed dead in early morning storms