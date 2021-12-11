Janesville holiday lights to offer ‘pay as you can’ admission

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Historical Society announced that Sunday will be a “Pay as You Can” for admission to see the Holiday Tree Show.

The tree show is at the Lincoln-Tallman House and features over 100 Christmas trees and decorations scattered throughout the venue. There are also live evergreens outside of the house that are decorated.

“We are very pleased with the reaction our visitors have had to this year’s Holiday Tree Show,” said Timothy Maahs, RCHS Executive Director. “We want to make sure that anyone that wants to see the home and decorations has an opportunity to see the home and trees without the admission fee being a barrier.”

For the “pay as you can” event, a donation of $10 per person is suggested, but guests are free to pay what they can to see the house.

The Sunday tree show hours are from noon to 4 p.m. and Santa will make an appearance for a photo opportunity!

The tree show is also open Thursday through Sunday throughout December. Thursday and Friday hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday hours are noon to 4 p.m. Special holiday hours around Christmas will be December 20-23 and 26-30 from 11a.m. to 7 p.m.

