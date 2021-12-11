Advertisement

Janesville holiday lights to offer ‘pay as you can’ admission

Bright festive creative holiday lights in Janesville WI.
Bright festive creative holiday lights in Janesville WI.(Rock County Historical Society)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Historical Society announced that Sunday will be a “Pay as You Can” for admission to see the Holiday Tree Show.

The tree show is at the Lincoln-Tallman House and features over 100 Christmas trees and decorations scattered throughout the venue. There are also live evergreens outside of the house that are decorated.

“We are very pleased with the reaction our visitors have had to this year’s Holiday Tree Show,” said Timothy Maahs, RCHS Executive Director. “We want to make sure that anyone that wants to see the home and decorations has an opportunity to see the home and trees without the admission fee being a barrier.”

For the “pay as you can” event, a donation of $10 per person is suggested, but guests are free to pay what they can to see the house.

The Sunday tree show hours are from noon to 4 p.m. and Santa will make an appearance for a photo opportunity!

The tree show is also open Thursday through Sunday throughout December. Thursday and Friday hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday hours are noon to 4 p.m. Special holiday hours around Christmas will be December 20-23 and 26-30 from 11a.m. to 7 p.m.

For other holiday lights displays in your area, check out NBC15′s Holiday Lights Guide

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 Omicron Variant
First Case of Omicron found in Wisconsin; Gov. Evers urges vaccination
Doctors still recommend COVID-19 boosters while omicron variant poses many questions
Wisconsin wedding linked to 5 cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant in California
Verona girls basketball scores nearly triple-digit win, 106-11
15 Days to the 25th
15 days to the 25th
The Madison Police Dept. released this surveillance image asking the public if they recognize...
Police: Suspect turns himself in after alleged theft at Madison grocery store

Latest News

UW Health presents gift-giving safety reminders
EMS workers rescued a Tennessee woman from her overturned mobile home after a violent tornado...
DCC: Severe weather, tornadoes level buildings, leave destruction in states
Damage at a candle factory in Mayfield, Ky.
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives update on possible deadly tornado damage in western, Ky.
Snow plows keep busy Saturday morning in Sauk County.
Crews keep busy across south central Wisconsin clearing snow
One student confirmed dead following late night storms
Western Kentucky student confirmed dead in early morning storms