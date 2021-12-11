A joke encouraging safe driving in Marshfield gets serious backing putting free coffee on the line

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Police Department is known for striking a balance of providing serious information in a humorous way on its Facebook page, and now one joke is getting some serious backing and putting free coffee on the line.

Monday, Lt. Dennis Keffer put a post on the department’s page, jokingly saying the restaurant across the street, Scotty’s Pizza and Chicken, will give the people of the city free pizza if there were no crashes in the city during the snowstorm that day between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

He said after seeing reporters for years stand outside of the State Patrol office in Wausau, reminding drivers every winter what to do to drive safely in the winter weather, he wanted to give something different a try.

“I was trying to take a different angle here and trying to create a community perspective about our responsibility to each other and our responsibility to avoid traffic crashes kind of as a group and the benefits of that.”

The post got a lot of attention, including the eyes of local Biggby Coffee franchise owner, Thomas Belongia. He said he thought the post was hilarious and offered up his coffee if the people of the city could step up to the challenge.

“We exist to love people, it’s one of our mantras and it’s what we want to put out to the community. So, if stepping up to help our community and the communities that we’re in are the only reason we exist. If stepping up and doing something like this is how we give back, that’s what we should do.”

There were crashes on Monday, so no free coffee then. They tried again for another round of snow on Friday, but also did not have success. They are offering another opportunity on Saturday from 8 a.m. through 6 p.m. If there are no crashes during that time, the free coffee will be available at the Marshfield Biggby on Monday.

In the post, someone asked if Biggby in Wausau would be participating, but an officer from the Wausau Police Department responded saying they already had a crash at that point. Lt. Keffer said Marshfield, with its relatively slow speed limits and lower population, might be in the right spot where it is certainly a challenge, but within the realm of possibility. He said he is hopeful for Saturday since there will not be the same Monday-Friday commuter traffic.

