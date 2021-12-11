Advertisement

Madison Streets Division crews hit salt routes for first time of the season

(WMTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the first time this 2021-22 winter season, Madison Streets Division crews are hitting the roads to lay salt Saturday morning.

Thirty-two trucks will plow and apply salt to city routes, as needed. The Streets Division reports roads are slippery and advised drivers to use caution when traveling, as there could be some slick patches caused by the light wintry mix.

The Streets Division noted the city routes that will be salted include main thoroughfares, such as roads around schools and hospitals, plus Madison Metro bus routes.

Residential streets, which make up half of Madison’s traffic lanes, will not be plowed during the “minor winter event.” Crews reminded residents that these roads are only plowed when there is three inches or more of snow.

NBC15 meteorologists have continued a First Alert Weather Day through noon Saturday as travel conditions to the north will be problematic.

The Madison Police Dept. released this surveillance image asking the public if they recognize...
Police: Suspect turns himself in after alleged theft at Madison grocery store

