Mid-South tornado possibly to break the record as longest-tracked tornado

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Storms erupted across the Central and Southern United States Friday into Saturday, leaving a trail of destruction.

One twister, in particular, may have set the record for the longest continuous tornado in American history.

That storm, dubbed the “Quad-State Tornado,” ripped across four states (Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee and Kentucky), slamming communities such as Monette, Arkansas, and Mayfield, Kentucky -- two of the hardest hit towns.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear called Friday night “one of the toughest nights in Kentucky’s history.”

The tornado that devastated these areas was produced by a parent thunderstorm that traveled more than 200-miles over the course of four hours.

The National Weather Service will confirm if a single tornado tracked over 200 miles from Arkansas to Kentucky, which could set the record for longest tornado in U.S. history (NWS Little Rock)

The National Weather Service will perform the official tornado survey to confirm if it was a continuous tornado or several tornadoes produced by the same storm.

If confirmed as one single and continuous tornado, it will set the record for the longest “long-track” tornado in U.S. History.

The longest on record currently is the “Tri-State” tornado from March 1925, which tracked 219-miles across Missouri, Illinois and Indiana.

The size, speed and path of Friday’s potential long-track tornado will be determined in the coming days. And it likely will be studied for decades, just like the the Tri-State tornado.

