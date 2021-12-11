Milwaukee County prosecutor clears police in fatal shooting

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee County prosecutors have decided not to file any criminal charges against three police officers who fatally shot a man in August.

Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm said in a letter that officers were justified in shooting Broderick “Baldie” Shelton outside a gas station, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Shelton was pointing a semi-automatic pistol at police officers and a bystander at a gas pump, according to Chisholm.

Shelton’s family has said he suffered from mental health issues.

