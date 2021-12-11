Advertisement

Milwaukee ends Houston’s 7-game streak with 123-114 win

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks during the first half of the team's NBA...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)(Eric Christian Smith | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
HOUSTON (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 41 points and 17 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks snapped the Houston Rockets’ seven-game winning streak with a 123-114 victory.

Houston had been red hot following the 15-game slide that preceded this run.

The Rockets led by 10 at one point and hung around until the Bucks pulled away in the fourth.

Eric Gordon’s 3-pointer got Houston within 1 before Khris Middleton scored the last five points of a 7-0 stretch to extend Milwaukee’s lead to 117-109 with about four minutes to go.

