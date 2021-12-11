Advertisement

Nearly 50 mattresses donated to Madison students in need

Madison’s two Slumberland stores are donating 47 mattresses through its 40 Winks foundation to...
Madison’s two Slumberland stores are donating 47 mattresses through its 40 Winks foundation to families in the Madison area.(Andrea Wiltzius)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly 50 children in the Madison Metropolitan School District will receive a new mattress to sleep on this holiday season.

The donation to 47 students is part of a University Hill Farms neighborhood effort, 40 Winks and Home for the Holidays.

40 Winks is a foundation through Slumberland Furniture that works with local charities year-round to donate mattresses to children who don’t have one.

Slumberland’s two Madison locations donated the mattresses as part of its home for the holidays event, which is in its 30th year.

“This year alone homes for the holidays is donating 2,500 mattresses companywide to local communities in the Midwest,” the company stated. “It feels wonderful to help in a small way by loading these mattresses and knowing the difference they will make to the families who are receiving them.

Between the 120 Slumberland stores in the Midwest, the company will hit 50,000 mattresses donated this year.

Forrest Weber, Manager of Slumber West and Andrea Wiltzius, Director of Homes for the Holidays
Forrest Weber, Manager of Slumber West and Andrea Wiltzius, Director of Homes for the Holidays(Andrea Wiltzius)
