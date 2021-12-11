Advertisement

Packers activate Campbell, place Cobb on injured reserve

Green Bay Packers inside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) celebrates his sack against the...
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) celebrates his sack against the Arizona Cardinalsduring the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - The Green Bay Packers have activated linebacker De’Vondre Campbell from the reserve/COVID-19 list and have placed wide receiver Randall Cobb on injured reserve.

Activating Campbell makes him available to play Sunday night when the 9-3 Packers host the 4-8 Chicago Bears.

Cobb got injured during the Packers’ 36-28 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 28.

The injured reserve designation means Cobb must sit out at least three games.

Campbell had practiced on Friday after getting placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week while the Packers were off.

