Suspect allegedly threatens Madison Walgreens cashier, steals $250 in cash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man allegedly threatened to shoot a Madison cashier Friday evening and then stole money from the west side store, according to an incident report.

The Madison Police Department states the suspect walked into a Walgreens around 7:20 p.m. on the 7800 block of Mineral Point Road and began making a few laps inside.

He then went up to the photo counter cashier and allegedly demanded money from the register.

MPD reports the suspect acted as if he had a gun inside his hooded sweatshirt, but one was never seen. He also stated several times that he would shoot the employee, police add.

The man ended up leaving the store with about $250 in cash, the report continues.

