Advertisement

Suspect allegedly threatens Madison Walgreens cashier, steals $250 in cash

Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man allegedly threatened to shoot a Madison cashier Friday evening and then stole money from the west side store, according to an incident report.

The Madison Police Department states the suspect walked into a Walgreens around 7:20 p.m. on the 7800 block of Mineral Point Road and began making a few laps inside.

He then went up to the photo counter cashier and allegedly demanded money from the register.

MPD reports the suspect acted as if he had a gun inside his hooded sweatshirt, but one was never seen. He also stated several times that he would shoot the employee, police add.

The man ended up leaving the store with about $250 in cash, the report continues.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 Omicron Variant
First Case of Omicron found in Wisconsin; Gov. Evers urges vaccination
Verona girls basketball scores nearly triple-digit win, 106-11
The Madison Police Dept. released this surveillance image asking the public if they recognize...
Police: Suspect turns himself in after alleged theft at Madison grocery store
15 Days to the 25th
15 days to the 25th
One child dead following Richland Co. crash

Latest News

No. 4 Wisconsin volleyball is headed to the Final Four after sweeping No. 12 Minnesota in three...
Final Four bound! Badgers beat Minnesota in Regional Final
Nationwide, a snow plow driver shortage could mean serious travel delays for people in states...
Counties, small businesses work to train, retain local snow plow drivers
Milwaukee shootings leave 1 dead, 1 in critical condition
Counties, small businesses work to train, retain local snow plow drivers
No. 4 Wisconsin volleyball is headed to the Final Four after sweeping No. 12 Minnesota in three...
Final Four bound! Badgers beat Minnesota in Regional Final