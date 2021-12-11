Advertisement

UW Regents OK out-of-state, graduate tuition increases

(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents has approved tuition increases for out-of-state undergraduates and graduate students at seven campuses.

The regents voted on the plan Friday during a meeting at UW-Madison.

The proposal calls for increases at UW-Madison; UW-Eau Claire; UW-Oshkosh; UW-Platteville; UW-River Falls; UW-Stout; and UW-Whitewater.

Out-of-state undergrads at UW-Madison would have to pay $743 more, the biggest dollar increase in the plan.

