Wisconsin basketball player starts GoFundMe for tornado victims

A person stands near debris cause by tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11,...
A person stands near debris cause by tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin basketball center Chris Vogt started a GoFundMe page dedicated to the victims of tornados in his hometown of Mayfield, Kentucky, Vogt said in a tweet Saturday afternoon.

This comes after a tornado and storms caused extensive damage to Mayfield.

He tweeted earlier Saturday, saying that he was praying for the victims in his hometown.

In the GoFundMe description, Vogt said, “I grew up in Mayfield, Kentucky and Mayfield is still where I call home today. I was speechless when I saw the pictures and videos of the damage.”

Vogt transferred to the Wisconsin Basketball program from Cincinnati earlier this year.

He went on to say, “I want to be able to help those that were affected in anyway possible. Every little bit you are able to donate helps. Even if you cannot help, just sharing the link could be just as impactful.”

Those who want to donate to Chris’ GoFundMe may do so at GoFundMe.com

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

