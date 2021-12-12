Advertisement

Bill allows UW System to negotiate tuition reciprocity

(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. - A bipartisan bill introduced in the state Assembly would give the University of Wisconsin System authority over tuition reciprocity with Minnesota.

The legislation would also let UW campuses keep additional revenue from students paying Minnesota tuition rates, revenue that is currently deposited into Wisconsin’s state budget.

The reciprocity agreements between Wisconsin and Minnesota have been in place since the 1970s and have allowed students to attend colleges in their neighboring states while paying in-state tuition.

The agreements are currently negotiated by Wisconsin’s Higher Educational Aids Board.

The Assembly bill introduced by Republican Rep. Shannon Zimmerman would give UW System officials authority to renegotiate reciprocity agreements with Minnesota.

