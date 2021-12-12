Calm Start To Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -After an active weekend of weather, calm conditions expected for the first half of the week. The big story will be the abnormall warm temperatures heading in our direction. High pressure is in control, but as it slides eastward, winds will go more easterly and bring warmer temperatures in. Clear skies tonight with lows on either side of 30 degrees. Mostly sunn skies Monday as highs rebound to the middle 40s. Back down to around 30 Monday night.

A weak boundary stalls out across the area Tuesday. This will bring some additional cloud cover, but still dry conditions. Highs will climb to the upper 40s. We drop a few degrees Tuesday night, before temperatures climb into Wednesday as a warm front moves north. This will bring increasing chances of rain by Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will soar into the lower and middle 60s, record territory for this time of year.

Showers and storm likely Wednesday night into Thursday as a cold front moves in. This will taper rain by Thursday afternoon as temperatures fall through the 30s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies carry us through the end of the week and weekend with a few flurries or snow showers from time to time. Highs will be into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

