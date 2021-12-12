Calmer Stretch Ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -After and active stretch of weather, things are starting to calm down. High pressure will move in tonight through the early portion of the week. Mostly clear skies tonight with lows dipping into the upper 20s. Sunny skies continue Sunday with highs rebounding t the lower 40s. There will be some gusty winds to 30 mph by the afternoon. Clear skies Sunday night with lows in the lower 30s.

We start the work week with more sunshine and temperatures rebounding into the middle 40s. Highs push 50 on Tuesday ahead of our next weathermaker. That arrives Wednesday as a warm front moves through the area. This will bring near record warmth into the lower 60s with a touch of humidity. Scattered showers are expected to return by Wednesday evening and Thursday.

Much colder air will filter back in by the end of the week and weekend, but where we should be for mid-December. There will be more clouds than sun at times into the weekend with highs into the 30s. A few flurries from time to time can’t be ruled out either.

