Counties, small businesses work to train, retain local snow plow drivers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nationwide, a snow plow driver shortage could mean serious travel delays for people in states where winter weather typically hits hard. But counties in the NBC15 viewing area are doing ok on staffing; the current focus is on training and retaining employees.

“The key for us is retaining the workforce that we have,” said Mike Wenkman, Director of Daily Operations for employee-owned Barnes Inc.

The Madison-based landscaping and snow removal company is making a conscious effort to attract and retain workers, Wenkman said.

“We increased the pay for people who come in the door, and at the same time want to make sure the people who have been here for -- in some cases -- many, many years are paid accordingly also.”

At the county level it’s a similar story. Rock and Sauk county say they are staffed. Dane County is using a special simulator to prepare plow drivers of al experience levels.

“We’re really excited that even though we haven’t had snow yet this gives them a chance to really get out there and go through a lot of different scenarios and practice,” said Jerry Mandli, Commissioner and Director of Dane Co. Public Works and Transportation.

The simulator allows drivers to virtually practice driving plows in different conditions so they can be prepared for when snow and ice finally arrive.

“It’s important to get the feel for what these trucks and the great tools that we use to keep the roads safe for the traveling public,” said Mandli.

