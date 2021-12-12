Advertisement

Counties, small businesses work to train, retain local snow plow drivers

By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nationwide, a snow plow driver shortage could mean serious travel delays for people in states where winter weather typically hits hard. But counties in the NBC15 viewing area are doing ok on staffing; the current focus is on training and retaining employees.

“The key for us is retaining the workforce that we have,” said Mike Wenkman, Director of Daily Operations for employee-owned Barnes Inc.

The Madison-based landscaping and snow removal company is making a conscious effort to attract and retain workers, Wenkman said.

“We increased the pay for people who come in the door, and at the same time want to make sure the people who have been here for -- in some cases -- many, many years are paid accordingly also.”

At the county level it’s a similar story. Rock and Sauk county say they are staffed. Dane County is using a special simulator to prepare plow drivers of al experience levels.

“We’re really excited that even though we haven’t had snow yet this gives them a chance to really get out there and go through a lot of different scenarios and practice,” said Jerry Mandli, Commissioner and Director of Dane Co. Public Works and Transportation.

The simulator allows drivers to virtually practice driving plows in different conditions so they can be prepared for when snow and ice finally arrive.

“It’s important to get the feel for what these trucks and the great tools that we use to keep the roads safe for the traveling public,” said Mandli.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 Omicron Variant
First Case of Omicron found in Wisconsin; Gov. Evers urges vaccination
Verona girls basketball scores nearly triple-digit win, 106-11
The Madison Police Dept. released this surveillance image asking the public if they recognize...
Police: Suspect turns himself in after alleged theft at Madison grocery store
15 Days to the 25th
15 days to the 25th
One child dead following Richland Co. crash

Latest News

No. 4 Wisconsin volleyball is headed to the Final Four after sweeping No. 12 Minnesota in three...
Final Four bound! Badgers beat Minnesota in Regional Final
Nationwide, a snow plow driver shortage could mean serious travel delays for people in states...
Counties, small businesses work to train, retain local snow plow drivers
Milwaukee shootings leave 1 dead, 1 in critical condition
Bismarck Mobile Home Fire
Monona Fire Department responds to east side fire