Dane Co. Officials urge for safety on thin ice

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is urging people to stay off of waterways that have frozen over throughout this week, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Although there may be ice forming on lakes, they continued, the conditions are still too dangerous for ice fishing and other ice activities like skating and ice hockey.

The risk of thin ice will only increase as temperatures continue to rise significantly this week.

Though authorities understand the anticipation to get out on the ice, Marine and Trail Enforcement Deputies said that safety needs to be the priority.

If people decide to risk it, authorities said they should share their location with others and wear proper flotation equipment.

It should go without saying...but don't go on the ice right now. Larger bodies of water are still open and smaller ponds... Posted by Meteorologist Brian Doogs NBC15 on Sunday, December 12, 2021

