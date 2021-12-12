Advertisement

Final Four bound! Badgers beat Minnesota in Regional Final

Wisconsin will travel to Columbus, OH for the Final Four.
By Leah Doherty and Gillian Rawling
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 8:51 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No. 4 Wisconsin volleyball is headed to the Final Four after sweeping No. 12 Minnesota in three sets on Saturday.

Dana Rettke led the way with 15 kills followed by Devyn Robinson who had 11 kills.

Wisconsin earned a spot in the Regional Final after sweeping UCLA in three sets on Thursday to advance.

The Badgers and Gophers are familiar opponents and Big Ten Rivals. The two programs had met twice this season prior to this match,

The Badgers will head to Columbus, OH to face Louisville in the NCAA Volleyball Semifinals on Thursday, December 16th. If they win, they will play in the National Championship game on Saturday, December 18th.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 Omicron Variant
First Case of Omicron found in Wisconsin; Gov. Evers urges vaccination
Verona girls basketball scores nearly triple-digit win, 106-11
The Madison Police Dept. released this surveillance image asking the public if they recognize...
Police: Suspect turns himself in after alleged theft at Madison grocery store
15 Days to the 25th
15 days to the 25th
One child dead following Richland Co. crash

Latest News

A person stands near debris cause by tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11,...
Wisconsin basketball player starts GoFundMe for tornado victims
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) celebrates his sack against the...
Packers activate Campbell, place Cobb on injured reserve
Wisconsin guard Jonathan Davis, left, and Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell reach for a loose...
Liddell paces No. 21 Ohio State past No. 22 Wisconsin 73-55
Packers fans shovel Lambeau Field in 2019 (WBAY file photo)
Green Bay Packers will not need Lambeau Field shovelers