Janesville School District delivers “Bags of Hopes,” surpasses fundraising goal

Volunteers help pack groceries bags to give to families in Janesville
By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville School District held its 13th annual “Delivering Bags of Hope” food distribution event Saturday, ringing in the giving holiday spirit.

The cause raised over $48,000 this year, surpassing its $40,000 goal with the help of more than 60 generous donors.

The food distribution event helps Janesville families in need during winter break, or when students are unable to access school meals. Bags of Hopes distributes two weeks’ worth of groceries to 350 families and 50 senior citizens.

“When you have your entire family home for a full two-week time period, it really does impact their finances and especially impacts them during a financially hard time of year during the holiday season,” Event Coordinator Denise Jensen said.

According to the Janesville School District, close to 250 volunteers work to fill and distribute bags, comprised of food items from several local grocers.

The district reports that poverty levels are over 50% in the area and economic challenges have only been made worse by the pandemic.

