Milwaukee shootings leave 1 dead, 1 in critical condition
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee police are investigating a series of shootings that killed a woman and left a man in critical condition.
The Milwaukee Police Department reported that early Saturday a man and woman arrived at a hospital for gunshot injuries.
The 24-year-old woman died, while the man received non-fatal injuries. The police are also investigating two other Saturday shootings.
In one shooting, a 30-year-old woman suffered serious injuries, but was reported to be in stable condition at a hospital. In the other shooting, two people were driving when they were shot.
One of the victims, a 19-year-old man, was in critical condition.
