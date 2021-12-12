Advertisement

Monona Fire Department responds to east side fire

Bismarck Mobile Home Fire
Bismarck Mobile Home Fire(KFYR)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Monona Fire Department responded to a chimney fire on Madison’s east side late Friday night, Monona Fire Department reported in a post on Facebook.

Monona Fire Department responded to a 9-1-1 call that reported flames and smoke coming from a chimney on the 4600 block of Winnequah Road.

Monona fire engines and medics arrived on the scene within four minutes after the call.

Just before 10:00pm the City of Monona Fire Department was dispatched to the 4600 block of Winnequah Rd for a chimney...

Posted by Monona Fire Dept on Friday, December 10, 2021

The on-scene crews extinguished the fire and cleared the scene within 30 minutes.

The crews did not find any additional damage to the property and the fire did not extend further into the house.

