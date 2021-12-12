Monona Fire Department responds to east side fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Monona Fire Department responded to a chimney fire on Madison’s east side late Friday night, Monona Fire Department reported in a post on Facebook.

Monona Fire Department responded to a 9-1-1 call that reported flames and smoke coming from a chimney on the 4600 block of Winnequah Road.

Monona fire engines and medics arrived on the scene within four minutes after the call.

The on-scene crews extinguished the fire and cleared the scene within 30 minutes.

The crews did not find any additional damage to the property and the fire did not extend further into the house.

