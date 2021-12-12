Sun Prairie preschoolers take a “curriculum in kindness” for the holiday season

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Sun Prairie preschool is dedicating a whole curriculum to the concept of kindness this holiday season.

The Learning Experience is showing its little students how they can make a big impact inside and outside the classroom with intentional actions.

“We’re just trying to mold the children of today into the adults of tomorrow. Promote kindness and just different ways that they can contribute to society. That golden rule: treat others the way you’d like to be treated, and then some,” said Alyssa Jakob, the Learning Experience Center Director.

The preschoolers are painting watercolor pictures to send off to US military troops serving overseas for the holidays. They’re also learning some new vocabulary words like “philanthropy” and “charity.”

“You see them kind of implement that in terms of sharing in the classroom, helping clean up, raising their hand for a turn to speak. Even you get those silly answers to what are ways we can be kind. You know ‘I really like doughnuts so I would give doughnuts to be kind’ and that is absolutely kind,” said Jakob.

The center is also hosting a food drive for a local women’s shelter, a cause is especially important to the Learning Experience community.

“The women’s shelter in particular, because it is local and we also service some families who have had to attend there, some employees who have had to attend there,” said Jakob.

Jakob said the curriculum is spreading positivity for the children, parents and employees alike this holiday season.

