Advertisement

Tornado outbreak kills Tallahassee father and son, another father still missing

Jamie Hall is still missing following a deadly tornado outbreak. The Tallahassee man was on a...
Jamie Hall is still missing following a deadly tornado outbreak. The Tallahassee man was on a hunting trip in West Tennessee.(Ashleigh Hall)
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The catastrophic tornado outbreak Friday night has a Tallahassee family mourning and searching for a loved one.

According to Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, a tornado tore through Tiptonville, Tenn., Friday night, killing two people staying at Cypress Point Resort.

WCTV has learned the father and son killed were from Tallahassee, according to another member of the family.

Ashleigh Hall lives in Houston, but is heading back home to the Capital City to be with her family.

Hall said her father, Jamie Antonio Hall, is still missing following the storm.

Hall said a group of at least six or seven headed to Western Tennessee for a duck hunting trip.

Her father’s brother-in-law and nephew were killed in the storm, she said. Now, she’s hoping her father will be found soon.

“Please continue to keep our family in your prayers as we go through this terrible time,” she told WCTV Sunday morning.

She said her father’s phone isn’t working. Hall’s brother is in Tennessee working with search crews hoping to find his father.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 Omicron Variant
First Case of Omicron found in Wisconsin; Gov. Evers urges vaccination
Verona girls basketball scores nearly triple-digit win, 106-11
The Madison Police Dept. released this surveillance image asking the public if they recognize...
Police: Suspect turns himself in after alleged theft at Madison grocery store
15 Days to the 25th
15 days to the 25th
One child dead following Richland Co. crash

Latest News

Temperatures go from the 30s tonight to the 60s by Wednesday!
Record Warmth Likely This Week
DHS explains FDA’s approval of mixing and matching shots
DHS awards $8 million to community outreach in COVID-19 vaccination efforts
Some of the participants at Burger Night Out stop #168 at It's Time Grill & Pub in Verona
Making a Difference: Burger Night Out tradition raises spirits and raises funds for non-profit
Dane Co. Officials urge for safety on thin ice
Smoky's Club
“It’s really difficult not to get emotional”: Smoky’s Club closing after 69 years