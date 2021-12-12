Advertisement

Will new bacon law begin? California grocers seek delay

A plate of bacon sits on the kitchen table on the Ron Mardesen farm, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021,...
A plate of bacon sits on the kitchen table on the Ron Mardesen farm, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, near Elliott, Iowa. A coalition of California restaurants and grocery stores has filed a lawsuit to block implementation of a farm animal welfare law, adding to uncertainty about whether bacon and other fresh pork products will be prohibitively expensive or available at all in the state when the new rules take effect on New Year's Day. Mardesen already meets the California standards for the hogs he sells to specialty meat company Niman Ranch, which supported passage of Proposition 12 and requires all of its roughly 650 hog farmers to give breeding pigs far more room than mandated by the law. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2021
ELLIOTT, Iowa (AP) - A coalition of California restaurants and grocery stores has filed a lawsuit to block implementation of a new farm animal welfare law.

The move adds uncertainty about whether bacon and other fresh pork products will be much more expensive or in short supply in the state when the new rules take effect on New Year’s Day.

The lawsuit is the latest step in a tumultuous three-year process of enacting rules overwhelmingly approved by voters.

Shortages could be prevented, however, by a state decision to allow pork processed under the old rules and held in cold storage to be sold in California in 2022.

