Beloit Fire Dept. responds to gas leak

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit Fire Department is asking the public to avoid an area on the city’s northwest side as it responds to a gas leak.

Firefighters reported around 4:30 that they were at the 1800 block of McKinley Avenue between Burton Street and House Street, according to a Facebook post.

Beloit Fire Dept. stated the gas was shut off and Alliant Energy will be on the scene.

This is a breaking news story and NBC15 will update this article as more details develop.

