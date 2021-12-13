Beloit Fire Dept. responds to gas leak
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit Fire Department is asking the public to avoid an area on the city’s northwest side as it responds to a gas leak.
Firefighters reported around 4:30 that they were at the 1800 block of McKinley Avenue between Burton Street and House Street, according to a Facebook post.
Beloit Fire Dept. stated the gas was shut off and Alliant Energy will be on the scene.
This is a breaking news story and NBC15 will update this article as more details develop.
