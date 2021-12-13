Beloit police searching for suspects in attempted purse snatching

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Police Dept. released several pictures Monday morning looking to find the two men who tried stealing a purse from a shopping cart, but failed after the victim refused to let it go.

Both images of the alleged perpetrators show them running, one of them dressed in all black, the other wearing a red jacket, while both had on masks. Investigators said they were sharing the photos so soon after the robbery, which happened earlier in the day “to try to get the heat on the suspects.”

According to police, the pair, both of whom appeared to be in their late teens or early 20′s, followed the woman into a store on the city’s east side. Investigators believe they were already planning to rob her as they entered, likely not expecting her to resist. The victim, however, hung on to her purse and ended up falling to the ground, suffering minor injuries in the process.

The failed robbers took off from the store fleeing in a gray Infiniti with a sticker on its windshield, similar to the ones that car dealers use to identify a vehicle’s model year. The sedan headed east, apparently toward I-90, BPD noted.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Beloit police at 608-757-2244 and give the reference number BE2155319.

The police department also used the post to remind people to be vigilant about protecting their possessions in a store, and if someone does put an item in the cart, they should take advantage of the “seatbelt” to strap it in.

This is the second time in the past week local authorities released an image of a suspect accused of trying to steal a purse from a shopping cart. Just under a week ago, the Madison Police Dept. released a photo of a man who grabbed a purse, but ended up dropping it after two Good Samaritans chased after him.

He later surrendered to police after MPD received multiple tips identifying him as the suspect.

