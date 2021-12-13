Delta COVID-19 variant overwhelms all other strains as Omicron is also identified

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin health officials have released new data Monday in their effort to track the Omicron COVID-19 variant, which also shows the Delta variant is the strain that is still spreading the most throughout the state.

According to the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene, five cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in Wisconsin among the COVID-19 cases sampled. The Department of Health Services, the state lab and other laboratory partners perform whole genome sequencing regularly on a portion of tests to determine its genetic makeup.

Omicron was noted as a variant of concern by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Nov. 20 and health officials announced the first case of it in Wisconsin on Dec. 4.

Health officials say Omicron’s mutations of spike proteins recognized in other variant strains have been associated with increased transmissibility and antibody resistance, but health officials say it will take several weeks to determine its transmissibility. It will also take awhile to determine its disease severity and the effectiveness of vaccines and other treatments against it.

Comparatively, the Delta variant is the leader in new cases when it comes to COVID-19 variants. In the last 30 days, 1,309 cases of the Delta variant have been detected among the COVID-19 cases tested. These Delta cases represent 98% of the ones tested last month.

In fact, there have been more than 260 times the number of Delta cases compared to Omicron in the past 30 days.

There have been 20,467 Delta cases among all tested.

DHS confirmed 1,545 COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total number of cases ever confirmed in Wisconsin up to 920,004.

The new seven-day rolling average for new cases is on the rise Monday, hitting 3,457.

Health officials note Monday five people have died due to COVID-19. There have been 9,381 deaths in all.

About 59.4% of COVID-19 residents have received at least their first COVID-19 vaccine and 56.4% have completed their vaccine series. So far this week, 495 shots have been administered to Wisconsinites.

More than 1.25 million COVID-19 booster shots have also been given out to Wisconsin residents, two-thirds of which have been Pfizer’s version.

