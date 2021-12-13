Duplex fire in Baraboo causes ‘severe structural damage’

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - Baraboo officials are investigating a late night fire at a duplex, that fully engulfed half of the building in flames.

The Baraboo Police Dept. says officials responded to the fire at the Southeast corner of 4th and Barker streets in the City of Baraboo around 10:33 p.m. Sunday night.

When officers arrived, they were able to evacuate a man, woman and their pet cat from one area of the duplex.

Later, after fire crews extinguished the fire, they found a surviving dog and reunited it with the owner near the scene.

Baraboo Police say they were told there might have been a woman who was home at the time of the fire, but cannot confirm that. They add, firefighters and other emergency personnel could not access a portion of the building due to ‘severe structural damage.’

This incident is under investigation by the City of Baraboo Police Department, City of Baraboo Fire Department and the State of Wisconsin Fire Marshall.

Officials ask the public stays clear of the area until the scene is clear.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.