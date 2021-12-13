Harley to take electric motorcycle company public via SPAC

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Harley-Davidson will take its electric motorcycle division public through a blank-check company, valuing the enterprise that has been part of the Harley for 10 years at $1.77 billion.

The news gave a jolt to long-suffering shares of Harley-Davidson, which are up 12% before the opening bell Monday.

Under the agreement, the special purpose acquisition company AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. will buy Harley-Davidson’s LiveWire and make it the first publicly traded electric motorcycle company in the U.S. next year.

FILE - This June 18, 2014 photo shows the control screen on Harley-Davidson's new electric motorcycle, at the company's research facility in Wauwatosa, Wis. (M.L. Johnson | AP Photo/M.L. Johnson, file)

LiveWire has been part of the Milwaukee motorcycle maker for 10 years and became a separate unit in 2019.

