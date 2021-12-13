Advertisement

Harley to take electric motorcycle company public via SPAC

LiveWire has been part of the Milwaukee motorcycle maker for 10 years.
FILE - This June 18, 2014 photo shows Harley-Davidson's electric motorcycle at the company's research facility in Wauwatosa, Wis.
FILE - This June 18, 2014 photo shows Harley-Davidson's electric motorcycle at the company's research facility in Wauwatosa, Wis.(M.L. Johnson | AP Photo/M.L. Johnson, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Harley-Davidson will take its electric motorcycle division public through a blank-check company, valuing the enterprise that has been part of the Harley for 10 years at $1.77 billion.

The news gave a jolt to long-suffering shares of Harley-Davidson, which are up 12% before the opening bell Monday.

Under the agreement, the special purpose acquisition company AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. will buy Harley-Davidson’s LiveWire and make it the first publicly traded electric motorcycle company in the U.S. next year.

FILE - This June 18, 2014 photo shows the control screen on Harley-Davidson's new electric...
FILE - This June 18, 2014 photo shows the control screen on Harley-Davidson's new electric motorcycle, at the company's research facility in Wauwatosa, Wis.(M.L. Johnson | AP Photo/M.L. Johnson, file)

LiveWire has been part of the Milwaukee motorcycle maker for 10 years and became a separate unit in 2019.

