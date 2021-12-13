Kemps set to donate 100,000 shelf-stable milk packs to Wisconsin food banks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dairy company Kemps is donating a much-needed good to Wisconsin foodbanks to help those in need this holiday season.

The company’s Cedarburg facility is partnering with Roundy’s to donate nearly 100,000 shelf-stable “Giving Cow” milk cartons.

More than 30,700 of those packs will be delivered to Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin this week, which will be distributed to food pantries throughout in southwestern Wisconsin.

Kemps noted milk is one of the most requested items at food pantries, but is one of the least donated. Food pantry facilities also often lack sufficient cold storage for the items. In southwestern Wisconsin, one in six children are facing hunger.

Kemps spokesperson Rachel Kyllo said it was important to the Minnesota company to give back.

“We are proud to be a part of the solution, as there is no part of Wisconsin where hunger doesn’t exist,” Kyllo said. “Our Giving Cow milks provide valuable nutrition and are shelf-stable, so they don’t require refrigeration, which we know is often lacking at at smaller food pantries and shelters.”

Not only does the carton’s packaging feature an adorable cow illustration, but the milk will have a shelf life of up to one year and is not sold in stores. Fresh milk typically has a shelf life of 20 days, the company explained.

Kris Tazelaar, director of marketing and communications for Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin, explained the foodbank wants to provide nourishing food for those who need it.

“We want to provide the right kind of food,” Tazelaar said. “Food that will nourish both body and mind. This donation of milk is a perfect match for our efforts to make sure everyone in our community has enough nutritious food to thrive.”

Food pantries in Madison, Green Bay and Milwaukee will all receive the shelf-stable milk.

