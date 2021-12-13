Advertisement

Key Wisconsin Republican wants end to GOP-led election probe

Office of State Representative Kathy Bernier
Office of State Representative Kathy Bernier(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Republican who leads the Senate Elections Committee says the GOP-ordered review of the 2020 election is riling up people who don’t understand elections and it needs to end.

State Sen. Kathy Bernier, of Lake Hallie, says the investigation led by former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman contains “made-up things” meant to play to the Republican base.

She says when Gableman holds a meeting in her county she will attend along with her concealed carry permit because the review keeps firing up people who don’t know what they’re talking about.

