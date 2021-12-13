MCM to host free COVID-19 vaccination clinic

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Children’s Museum will host a free pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Monday, December 13, at the museum for children and adults.

AMI Expeditionary Healthcare is partnering with MCM to distribute vaccines.

The clinic will offer Pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccinations for younger kids ages 5-11, as well as vaccinations for older kids and adults needing a first, second or booster doses.

Participating children can play on the second floor of the museum free of cost.

Admission into Madison Children’s Museum will be free for those receiving a vaccine or accompanying a family member that is getting vaccinated. However, the museum will be closed to everyone else.

Walk ins will be available. To register in advance, visit the Wisconsin DHS website.

