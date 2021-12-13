MPD: Drivers in 3 separate crashes report dealing with strong glare

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department says a “strong glare” from the sun was reported in three separate crashes Monday morning involving pedestrians or cyclists.

The first crash occurred around 8:05 a.m. at the intersection of North Third Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, according to an incident report.

The driver was turning south onto Third Street when they collided with a pedestrian who was in the crosswalk. MPD reports a 65-year-old man was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

In a second crash, a 63-year-old woman was hit while walking in the crosswalk at the intersection of East Washington Avenue and Paterson Street. Officials took the woman to a local hospital around 8:50 a.m. for a potentially broken pelvis.

MPD continued, saying a 54-year-old cyclist was riding in the bike lane on Sherman Avenue near Commercial Avenue when they were hit.

The driver told officers that the glare was so bad, he never saw the woman. She was taken to a hospital around 10:20 a.m. with a possibly broken leg.

MPD added the investigations into these crashes are ongoing.

