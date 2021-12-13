Advertisement

MPD: Drivers in 3 separate crashes report dealing with strong glare

Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department says a “strong glare” from the sun was reported in three separate crashes Monday morning involving pedestrians or cyclists.

The first crash occurred around 8:05 a.m. at the intersection of North Third Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, according to an incident report.

The driver was turning south onto Third Street when they collided with a pedestrian who was in the crosswalk. MPD reports a 65-year-old man was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

In a second crash, a 63-year-old woman was hit while walking in the crosswalk at the intersection of East Washington Avenue and Paterson Street. Officials took the woman to a local hospital around 8:50 a.m. for a potentially broken pelvis.

MPD continued, saying a 54-year-old cyclist was riding in the bike lane on Sherman Avenue near Commercial Avenue when they were hit.

The driver told officers that the glare was so bad, he never saw the woman. She was taken to a hospital around 10:20 a.m. with a possibly broken leg.

MPD added the investigations into these crashes are ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Verona girls basketball scores nearly triple-digit win, 106-11
The Madison Police Dept. released this surveillance image asking the public if they recognize...
Police: Suspect turns himself in after alleged theft at Madison grocery store
15 Days to the 25th
15 days to the 25th
No.4 Wisconsin defeats No. 13 UCLA in the regional semifinal of the 2021 Division 1 women's...
Wisconsin volleyball defeats UCLA, advances to face Minnesota in Elite Eight
Authorities investigate a Town of Beloit shooting the previous night that killed one person and...
1 dead, 5 hurt after Town of Beloit dispute escalates to shooting

Latest News

Diana Austin was last seen driving a white 2000 Chevrolet S-10.
80-year-old Markesan woman found safe, Silver Alert canceled
Attorney General Josh Stein works to improve extreme sexual assault rape kit backlog.
New sexual assault kit laws give power and control back to survivors
warm weather
Bad news for anglers is good news for golfers: Unseasonably warm weather impacts outdoor activities
Vista West and Madison Senior Center to host “Silver Santa”
Vista West and Madison Senior Center to host “Silver Santa”
“It’s really difficult not to get emotional”: Smoky’s Club closing after 69 years
“It’s really difficult not to get emotional”: Smoky’s Club closing after 69 years