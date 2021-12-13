Record Warmth Likely This Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -From snow to our north to severe weather to our south, it was a dramatic stretch of weather Friday and Saturday. Calmer weather returned Sunday and will continue through much of the first half of the week. While we will enjoy sunshine and dry conditions, it doesn’t mean the stretch won’t be making headlines. The talk this time will be centered around unseasonably warm temperatures for the middle of December.

High pressure slides to the east Monday, but is still in control. The thing of note with this setup is the winds going southerly. This will start to pump in warmer conditions as a ridge begins to build in for the eastern half of the country. This will take highs on Monday into the 50s for Tuesday. From there we head into the 60s for the middle of the week. This blowtorch pattern will have it feeling more like spring that winter in southern Wisconsin.

Goodbye winter conditions and hello spring! Temperatures this week will be unseasonably warm and by Wednesday into the... Posted by Meteorologist Brian Doogs NBC15 on Sunday, December 12, 2021

To put it in perspective, average highs this time of year are into the lower to middle 30s. While 40s and 50s do happen, 60 is hard to come by. Lower to middle 60s are almost unheard of. With a forecast high of 64 degrees on Wednesday, we would obliterate the current record of 52 degrees set back in 2011. We would also threaten the all time record high temperature for December of 65 degrees, set back in 2012.

Temperatures will return to near normal by the end of the week. You’re probably going to have to wait awhile if you are wanting a more consistent wintry pattern featuring cold temperatures. There are signs of a big pattern change as we head through the holidays and this is pointing to a much colder January and February. Stay tuned for that!

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.