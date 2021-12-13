Advertisement

Record Warmth Possible This Week

First Alert Day Wednesday
Record Warmth
Record Warmth(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Unseasonably warm conditions continue the next couple days. High pressure slides east of the area tonight as a few clouds sneak in. Overnight lows dip to the upper 20s. Tuesday will feature a cold front that stalls through the area. It will bring clouds, but never works through so we remain mild with highs near 50 degrees. Clouds continue to increase Tuesday night ahead of our next weathermaker as temperatures level off and then climb.

A developing low-pressure system and warm front will slide through Wednesday morning. Strong winds will develop in excess of 30 mph as temperatures soar to record levels into the lower to middle 60s. Shower chances will be on the increase with storm chances heading into Wednesday night as a cold front slides through. An early shower Thursday, followed by falling temperatures through the day.

Calmer weather returns Friday with more seasonable temperatures. An impulse of energy Saturday may bring some flurries and snow showers.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Verona girls basketball scores nearly triple-digit win, 106-11
The Madison Police Dept. released this surveillance image asking the public if they recognize...
Police: Suspect turns himself in after alleged theft at Madison grocery store
15 Days to the 25th
15 days to the 25th
No.4 Wisconsin defeats No. 13 UCLA in the regional semifinal of the 2021 Division 1 women's...
Wisconsin volleyball defeats UCLA, advances to face Minnesota in Elite Eight
Authorities investigate a Town of Beloit shooting the previous night that killed one person and...
1 dead, 5 hurt after Town of Beloit dispute escalates to shooting

Latest News

Packers Forecast
Calm Start To Week
Snow Totals
Calmer Stretch Ahead
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for counties NW of Madison. A...
ALERT DAY: First Winter Storm of the Season
Friday Extended Forecast
ALERT DAY: First Winter Storm of the Season