Record Warmth Possible This Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Unseasonably warm conditions continue the next couple days. High pressure slides east of the area tonight as a few clouds sneak in. Overnight lows dip to the upper 20s. Tuesday will feature a cold front that stalls through the area. It will bring clouds, but never works through so we remain mild with highs near 50 degrees. Clouds continue to increase Tuesday night ahead of our next weathermaker as temperatures level off and then climb.

A developing low-pressure system and warm front will slide through Wednesday morning. Strong winds will develop in excess of 30 mph as temperatures soar to record levels into the lower to middle 60s. Shower chances will be on the increase with storm chances heading into Wednesday night as a cold front slides through. An early shower Thursday, followed by falling temperatures through the day.

Calmer weather returns Friday with more seasonable temperatures. An impulse of energy Saturday may bring some flurries and snow showers.

