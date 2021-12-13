Advertisement

Rodgers throws 4 TD passes, Packers defeat Bears 45-30

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers celebrates an Aaron Jones' touchdown run during the second...
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers celebrates an Aaron Jones' touchdown run during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 11:33 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers threw for 341 yards and four touchdowns to continue his mastery of the NFL’s oldest rivalry as the Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 45-30.

The Packers scored the first 24 points of the second half to erase a 27-21 halftime deficit. Green Bay took a four-game lead over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North and moved closer to its third straight division title. Chicago has lost seven of eight. Rodgers has 61 TD passes against Chicago, the most all-time against the Bears and one more than his predecessor Brett Favre.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Verona girls basketball scores nearly triple-digit win, 106-11
The Madison Police Dept. released this surveillance image asking the public if they recognize...
Police: Suspect turns himself in after alleged theft at Madison grocery store
15 Days to the 25th
15 days to the 25th
No.4 Wisconsin defeats No. 13 UCLA in the regional semifinal of the 2021 Division 1 women's...
Wisconsin volleyball defeats UCLA, advances to face Minnesota in Elite Eight
Vishal Garg, the CEO of Better.com, asked more than 900 employees to join him on a Zoom call...
Better.com CEO fires 900+ employees on a Zoom call

Latest News

Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams celebrates his touchdown catch with Marquez Valdes-Scantling...
Rodgers throws 4 TD passes, Packers defeat Bears 45-30
UW TEAMS UP WITH NFL ON RESEARCH DESIGNED TO REDUCE HEAD INJURIES IN ATHLETES
UW partners with the NFL to research sport-related concussions
No. 4 Wisconsin volleyball is headed to the Final Four after sweeping No. 12 Minnesota in three...
Final Four bound! Badgers beat Minnesota in Regional Final
A person stands near debris cause by tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11,...
Wisconsin basketball player starts GoFundMe for tornado victims