80-year-old Markesan woman found safe, Silver Alert canceled

Diana Austin was last seen driving a white 2000 Chevrolet S-10.
Diana Austin was last seen driving a white 2000 Chevrolet S-10.(Wisconsin Dept. of Justice)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Silver Alert has been canceled for a Markesan woman after she was found safe Monday afternoon.

Diana Austin was last seen around 10:30 a.m. leaving a home in southeastern Green Lake Co. with a suitcase, her German Shepherd “Annie,” and her black cat “Reese’s,” the Silver Alert stated. They were traveling in a white 2000 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck and towing a 5′ by 8′ utility trailer.

The alert stated she was believed to be in Dane County, but did not specify if that’s where she was found.

