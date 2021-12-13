80-year-old Markesan woman found safe, Silver Alert canceled

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Silver Alert has been canceled for a Markesan woman after she was found safe Monday afternoon.

Diana Austin was last seen around 10:30 a.m. leaving a home in southeastern Green Lake Co. with a suitcase, her German Shepherd “Annie,” and her black cat “Reese’s,” the Silver Alert stated. They were traveling in a white 2000 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck and towing a 5′ by 8′ utility trailer.

The alert stated she was believed to be in Dane County, but did not specify if that’s where she was found.

