SSM Health temporarily shuts down Baraboo urgent care center

The health system cited “extremely” high patient volumes.
SSM Health logo (Source: SSM Health)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - The urgent care facility at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital- Baraboo will temporarily close starting Tuesday as the hospital experiences “extremely” high patient volumes, the health system announced Monday.

SSM Health noted its Baraboo hospital is undergoing an influx of patients in both its emergency department and urgent care. It is encouraging patients with non-urgent medical needs to go to its location in Lake Delton.

A spokesperson explained that the shift in urgent care locations from Baraboo to Lake Delton is intended to transition patient volumes so staff can better serve patients with emergency medical needs. Staff will not need to shift around, as the urgent care and emergency department use the same staff.

The SSM Health St. Clare Hospital- Baraboo’s emergency department still remains open 24/7, officials noted.

SSM Health said this closure is temporary and only impacts its urgent care location in Baraboo. The closure will be reevaluated at the end of December.

The Lake Delton urgent care is located at 530 Wisconsin Dells Parkway South. It is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday-Wednesday, then 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.

SSM Health added that those who are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and booster, are encouraged to do so. They also ask patients to get their flu shot, wear a mask when possible, social distance and practice proper hand hygiene.

