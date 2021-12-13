Advertisement

Vista West and Madison Senior Center to host “Silver Santa”

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Gillian Rawling and Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Resident volunteers of Vista West, a senior living campus, will be wrapping gifts in a partnership called Silver Santa, to provide gifts to seniors in need this Christmas season, organizers said.

Volunteer Vista West residents and staff have already wrapped over 150 gifts to be delivered to 50 sponsored residents living at Madison Senior Center.

“Capri community philosophy is giving back. Adopt a cause or charity. This was a need I had heard about with Madison Senior Center, and sponsoring their Christmas” said Jeanne Morton, Executive Director at Capri Senor Communities, the company that owns Vista West.

She said that being new to the Madison community, Vista West wanted to do something memorable.

“I think we all, particularly this time of year, want to see places where we can give back. all the folks here all of our residents are excited to volunteer and helping out.”

The gifts will be wrapped from December 12-15 before they are delivered at Madison Senior Center on Thursday.

The Silver Santa party to celebrate the partnership will be held next week.

