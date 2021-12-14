Ochsner Park enclosure burns down, all animals safe

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - All the animals at Ochsner Park Zoo are safe and were not hurt in a Tuesday morning fire that destroyed the building where their donkeys, llamas, and wolves are housed, zoo staff confirmed.

In a post on Facebook, officials credited firefighters’ efforts in helping protect the animals and keep them safe as well as for preventing the fire from spreading to other buildings.

The zoo indicated it would remain closed for the day so staff can clean up the damage and would reopen on Wednesday. The donkeys, llamas, and wolves are being moved to temporary housing while officials work with their insurer and the City of Baraboo to get new enclosure as soon as possible.

“In the meantime, they will remain at the zoo in temporary housing and continue to receive attention from our incredible zookeepers,” the post stated.

Update on this morning's fire: The Zoo will remain closed until the area can be cleaned up and made safe for visitors... Posted by Ochsner Park Zoo on Tuesday, December 14, 2021

According to the police department, firefighters responded to the zoo, in the 900 block of Park Street, shortly after 4 a.m. and could see the donkey and llama enclosure in flames. Officials said the building is a complete loss.

Authorities did not indicate what may have caused the fire, which remains under investigation by the Baraboo Fire Dept. and Police Dept.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.