Advertisement

Ochsner Park enclosure burns down, all animals safe

By Slone Salerno
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - All the animals at Ochsner Park Zoo are safe and were not hurt in a Tuesday morning fire that destroyed the building where their donkeys, llamas, and wolves are housed, zoo staff confirmed.

In a post on Facebook, officials credited firefighters’ efforts in helping protect the animals and keep them safe as well as for preventing the fire from spreading to other buildings.

The zoo indicated it would remain closed for the day so staff can clean up the damage and would reopen on Wednesday. The donkeys, llamas, and wolves are being moved to temporary housing while officials work with their insurer and the City of Baraboo to get new enclosure as soon as possible.

“In the meantime, they will remain at the zoo in temporary housing and continue to receive attention from our incredible zookeepers,” the post stated.

Update on this morning's fire: The Zoo will remain closed until the area can be cleaned up and made safe for visitors...

Posted by Ochsner Park Zoo on Tuesday, December 14, 2021

According to the police department, firefighters responded to the zoo, in the 900 block of Park Street, shortly after 4 a.m. and could see the donkey and llama enclosure in flames. Officials said the building is a complete loss.

Authorities did not indicate what may have caused the fire, which remains under investigation by the Baraboo Fire Dept. and Police Dept.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Verona girls basketball scores nearly triple-digit win, 106-11
The Madison Police Dept. released this surveillance image asking the public if they recognize...
Police: Suspect turns himself in after alleged theft at Madison grocery store
SSM Health logo (Source: SSM Health)
SSM Health temporarily shuts down Baraboo urgent care center
No.4 Wisconsin defeats No. 13 UCLA in the regional semifinal of the 2021 Division 1 women's...
Wisconsin volleyball defeats UCLA, advances to face Minnesota in Elite Eight
Authorities investigate a Town of Beloit shooting the previous night that killed one person and...
1 dead, 5 hurt after Town of Beloit dispute escalates to shooting

Latest News

UW-Madison pauses worker vaccine mandate, cites federal court ruling
One injured in Janesville stabbing
Authorities investigate a Town of Beloit shooting the previous night that killed one person and...
Name released of teen killed in Town of Beloit shooting
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
3 dead in Madison crash on Cottage Grove Road