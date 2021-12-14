Advertisement

3 dead in Madison crash on Cottage Grove Road

By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three people have died following a Tuesday morning crash on Cottage Grove Road, near where it intersects with Hwy. 51/Stoughton Road, the Madison Police Department confirmed.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, while two others were taken to the hospital. An MPD spokesperson indicated that one of those individuals has since passed away.

According to the Madison Fire Dept., emergency crews responded to the scene of the crash around 9:20 a.m., very soon after it happened and quickly saw how many people were hurt and the extent of their injuries.

Multiple units, including four ambulances and three engines, were called in to help free the passengers from the vehicles and provide emergency care.

Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on Dec. 12, 2021.(WMTV/Elizabeth Wadas)

No information about the cause of the crash or any information about those involved has been released.

Officials expect Cottage Grove Road to remain closed near the interchange for several hours while members of the Madison Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol investigate.

