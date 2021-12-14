Advertisement

Bad news for anglers is good news for golfers: Unseasonably warm weather impacts outdoor activities

By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For those of you looking forward to traditional winter activities like ice fishing, you may have to wait a little longer. Unseasonably warm weather is putting a damper on winter activities but prolonging the season for fall ones.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is warning conditions are still unsafe for activities on the ice.

“With increase temps now this week I would advise just stay off the ice until cold weather comes back and the ice starts forming,” said Sgt. Eric Stacey. “Typically, we want you to wait until four inches or greater before you go out on the ice.”

But for those who do take the gamble...

“Go with someone so you aren’t alone,” said Stacey. “If you go out by yourself, be sure to let family or friends know where you’re at.”

But bad news for anglers is good news for golfers. Beck Iverson, Director of Golf at Bridges Golf Course, is expecting a frenzy at the fairway.

“We will be sold out Wednesday and probably tomorrow as well,” said Iverson. “I’ve gotten a lot of calls, people looking for tee times and I have to say no. It’s always hard to say no, you want those people come out enjoy some golf.”

